Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

BDT stock opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.77. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

