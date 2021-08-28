Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $88,178.00 and $35.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

