BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 39.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,950 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 25.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

