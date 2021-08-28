Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$11.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

