Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Up 328.9% in August

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 468,800 shares, a growth of 328.9% from the July 29th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 88,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,481. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $134,600 over the last 90 days. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 75,853 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

