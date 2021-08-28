boohoo group (LON:BOO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

Get boohoo group alerts:

LON BOO opened at GBX 281.10 ($3.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.01. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.