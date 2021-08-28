Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 433.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

