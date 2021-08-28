Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.11. Boot Barn posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 384,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.96. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.