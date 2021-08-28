Boralex Inc. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 16th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$32.24 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

