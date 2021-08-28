Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,335 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BORR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,340.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 810,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 50.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 130.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 274,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 11,474.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 99,710 shares in the last quarter.

Borr Drilling stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 5.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

