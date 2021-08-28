Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $167,560.00 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

