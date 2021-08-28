Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $167,560.00 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ EPAY opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
About Bottomline Technologies (de)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
