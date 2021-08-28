Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

EPAY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 370,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.03 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock worth $1,287,693. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

