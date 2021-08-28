Boundary Creek Advisors LP Invests $87,000 in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. VEON makes up approximately 0.1% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in VEON by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,472,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

