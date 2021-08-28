Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
BRE traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$17.07. 15,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.89 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$11.95 and a twelve month high of C$18.00.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
