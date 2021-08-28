Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

BRE traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$17.07. 15,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.89 million and a P/E ratio of -13.71. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$11.95 and a twelve month high of C$18.00.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

