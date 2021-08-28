Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 24,901 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 654,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 142.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 284,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $98.13 and a 12-month high of $101.54.

