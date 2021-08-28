Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $228.83 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

