Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Western Asset Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $27.35 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

