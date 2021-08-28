Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.60. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $136.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

