Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,509,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 71,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

