Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

