British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut British Land from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 15,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09. British Land has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

