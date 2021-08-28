Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,274 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $55,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,977. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.70 and a twelve month high of $496.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

