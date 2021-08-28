Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

