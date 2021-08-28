Brokerages Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. APA reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in APA by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

