Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.53. 180,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.