Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.32 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post $19.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Aspen Group posted sales of $15.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $86.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.49 million to $86.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.68 million, with estimates ranging from $98.65 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Aspen Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

