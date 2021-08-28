Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post $165.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $166.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $650.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $700.37 million, with estimates ranging from $694.40 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Cowen raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 192,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,656. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.28.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

