Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.21 Million

Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to post sales of $345.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.13. The stock had a trading volume of 278,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,904. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

