Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.04 on Monday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

