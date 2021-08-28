Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.20. Ford Motor reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,587,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,223,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

