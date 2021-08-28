Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Post $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.31. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NYSE MSM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. 167,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,381. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,417.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

