Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 60.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 3.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NCNA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. 201,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,190. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $122.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

