Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report $481.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.32 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 18.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 195,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

