Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

