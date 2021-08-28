Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to report $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Tobam bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

