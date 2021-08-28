Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.06 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 in the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 329,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,457. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.63. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

