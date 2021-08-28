Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. Ferro posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after buying an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after buying an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 78.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

