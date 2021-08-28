Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 177,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

