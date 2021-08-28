Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. NICE reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

NICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NICE by 22.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NICE by 20.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 447,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,387 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 25.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in NICE by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in NICE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.44. 153,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,430. NICE has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $300.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.03.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

