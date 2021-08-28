Brokerages Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Dawson James started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 353,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,626. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

