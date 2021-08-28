Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

The Macerich stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 44.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 80.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 300,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

