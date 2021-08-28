Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report $1.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $870,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 million. Trevena posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRVN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 799,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.49. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

