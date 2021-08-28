Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Yum! Brands posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,499. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 348.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

