Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $65.38

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock worth $157,299,850 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,604,000 after buying an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

