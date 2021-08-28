Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $65.38

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock worth $157,299,850 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:APO opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
