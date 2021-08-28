Brokerages Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Target Price at $726.00

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $726.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $832.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $740.79. ASML has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $834.77.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.