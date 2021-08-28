Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$55.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$48.17 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.51.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.