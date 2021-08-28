Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target at $128.29

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.05. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

