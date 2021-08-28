Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $102.08

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

