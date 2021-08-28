Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $33.14

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RSKD traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $28.92. 381,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,456. Riskified has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

