Brokerages Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT at $205.86

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 157,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.